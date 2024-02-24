x

Downtown McAllen gets new traffic light signals

4 hours 50 seconds ago Saturday, February 24 2024 Feb 24, 2024 February 24, 2024 11:49 AM February 24, 2024 in News - Local

The traffic light signals in downtown McAllen received their first upgrade in 15 years, according to the city’s traffic engineer.

Downtown McAllen received the new light signals across 10 intersections, traffic engineer Marlene Garza said Thursday. 

“The idea behind that is that we want to match that rustic feel for the downtown area,” Garza said. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days