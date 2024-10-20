Dozens speak out against SpaceX's launchpad permit request

Dozens of people turned up in Brownsville Thursday during a public meeting to comment on SpaceX's launchpad water system, which dampens the exhaust of the Starship as it takes off.

The meeting started at 7 p.m. Thursday and was still going as Channel 5 News went on the air for the 10 p.m. newscast. None of the people who provided a comment were in favor of the proposal.

RELATED STORY: SpaceX accused of testing new launch safety system at Boca Chica facility without a permit

The main concerns about the plan are the heavy metals in the water deluge system — the water blowing out from underneath the rocket to preserve the launch pad and keep it from blowing holes in the ground.

Those who spoke said they had several questions about how the system works and if it's safe for the environment.

SpaceX submitted a 400 plus page permit application that included two readings of contaminants in the water.

A representative with the Texas Commission on environmental Quality said those contaminants in question included mercury, zinc and copper, but said the results that were collected by SpaceX were "inconsistent"

The TCEQ is requiring the collection of four more samples from the deluge system and temperature readings of how hot the water gets.

A TCEQ representative at the meeting said the permit remains pending.

SpaceX is also applying for a separate permit for to dump treated wastewater into the South Bay. A public meeting for that permit is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Amigoland Events Center in Brownsville at 1010 Mexico Blvd. at 7 p.m.

The public is asked to comment online with the following permit number: WQ0016342001

Watch the video above for the full story.