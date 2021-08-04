DPS: 10 dead, over a dozen injured after crash in Encino

Ten people are dead and over a dozen are injured after a van carrying nearly 30 people flipped over in Encino Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Brandley said the 15-passenger Ford van hit a curb while traveling a high rate and flipped over of speed off of Highway 281 before crashing into a utility pole.

Most of the people were undocumented immigrants, according to Brandley and Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez. Authorities say the van was not involved in a pursuit prior to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

DPS is leading the investigation with assistance from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.