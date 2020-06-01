DPS deploys troopers in South Texas to Houston, San Antonio, Austin in response to protests

Several Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are en route to Houston to support and assist law enforcement, according to Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez, public information officer in South Texas.

As many as 20 Texas DPS units were seen driving north on Highway 281 around 7 p.m. Monday.

Lt. Olivarez confirmed they have been deploying troopers from the South Texas Region since Saturday to Austin and San Antonio. Protestors have been demonstrating in cities across the country over the weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died after a police officer held his knee over Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency Sunday due to some protests that became violent confrontations between participants and law enforcement officers. Abbott also designated federal officers assisting to act as local police. U. S. Customs and Border Protection sent agents across the country to areas where they were requested.

The exact number of Texas DPS troopers deployed was not disclosed. Olivarez stated, “We are maintaining sufficient personnel in the region for normal patrol functions and law enforcement support to local partners.”

The Texas DPS South Texas Region includes the district offices of Del Rio, Laredo, Corpus Christi, McAllen and Weslaco.