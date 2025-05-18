DPS: Driver at-large after Weslaco woman dies in hit-and-run crash

KRGV photo of the scene.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updates throughout.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and the driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a Weslaco woman.

The driver fled the scene, according to a news release.

The crash happened Sunday at around 6 a.m. at Mile 4 West Road north of Mile 12 ½ Road North in Weslaco, according to DPS.

According to a news release, 27-year-old Cassandra I. Hernandez was walking southbound on Mile 4 W. Road when an unknown dark passenger car traveling southbound on the same road struck her and fled.

Hernandez died at the scene, DPS said.

DPS is seeking the vehicle of interest. Those with nay information on the fatal crash and the driver's whereabouts are urged to call DPS at 956-565-7600.