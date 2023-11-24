DPS: Driver in fatal Rio Hondo crash facing criminal charges

Photo credit: MGN Online

A driver is expected to be charged following a Thanksgiving Day crash in Rio Hondo that killed one man, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at around 10:11 a.m. Thursday when a Chevrolet Silverado traveling on FM 106 east of Nelson Road attempted to pass another vehicle. The truck collided with a Saturn Outlook traveling westbound that was driven by 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva of Rio Hondo, according to a DPS news release.

Villanueva succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The unidentified driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was airlifted to DHR Health in Edinburg, and will be criminally charged once he’s released from the hospital, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.