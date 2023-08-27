DPS investigates fatal one-vehicle crash in Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that killed one person in Edinburg.

The crash occurred Saturday night at around 9 p.m. on Tower Road, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2000 Nissan Sentra was traveling north bound on Tower Road, north of Curve Road. The vehicle was occupied by one male driver and one male passenger, according to the release.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Esteban Garcia, of Edinburg, disregarded an official traffic control device, indicating a road closure for construction purposes, according to the release.

The vehicle continued traveling northbound on Tower Road and drove into an excavated portion of the road, according to the release.

Garcia and the passenger were transported to Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance. Garcia died of his injuries at the hospital, according to the release.

The passenger was released from the hospital, according to the release.