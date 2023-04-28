DPS involved in migrant-led high speed chase

The Department of Public Safety detained one person after a high speed chase in Hidalgo County.

The chase happened around 23rd Street south of McAllen. A red car was driving on the wrong side of the road before crossing the border wall into Mexico.

The car turned down a dirt road where it eventually leads to the river where the chase ended. There were three people inside the vehicle, two jumped into the river and a third was detained.

Troopers said the guy they detained was in the country illegally.