DPS: One person dead in causeway crash

Photo credit: TxDOT traffic cam

One person is dead following a Saturday night crash on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the causeway. All other lanes are open, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez said, adding that no other details were currently available.

Traffic cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation shows traffic appears to be at a standstill in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.