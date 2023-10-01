DPS: San Juan driver killed after crashing into concrete fence in Pharr

A 49-year-old man succumbed to his injuries Saturday following a one-vehicle crash in Pharr, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred Saturday at around 1:36 p.m. Rodriguez Avenue south of Kennedy Street in Pharr, according to a Sunday DPS news release.

According to the release, Alberto Borrego was driving northbound on Rodriguez Avenue south of Kennedy Street in Pharr when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Rodriguez Avenue and Kennedy Street and collided with a concrete fence.

Borrego was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash, the release stated.