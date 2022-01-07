x

DPS searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen

Stock photo of White Jeep Cherokee provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen. 

Authorities say the crash happened Dec. 19 at about 2:50 a.m.

Preliminary investigation reveals 29-year-old Nilda Marie Garcia of Harlingen was walking south on Breedlove Road when she was hit by a vehicle. 

Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries on Dec. 25. 

Authorities believe the vehicle to be a 2016-2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited. 

Texas DPS officials are asking anyone with information about the driver or the suspect vehicle to call the Weslaco DPS Office at 956-565-7600. 

