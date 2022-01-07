DPS searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen.
Authorities say the crash happened Dec. 19 at about 2:50 a.m.
Preliminary investigation reveals 29-year-old Nilda Marie Garcia of Harlingen was walking south on Breedlove Road when she was hit by a vehicle.
Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries on Dec. 25.
Authorities believe the vehicle to be a 2016-2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited.
Texas DPS officials are asking anyone with information about the driver or the suspect vehicle to call the Weslaco DPS Office at 956-565-7600.