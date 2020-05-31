DPS seeking information on suspect vehicle Involved in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday.

It happened on FM 2812 and Brushline Road in north Edinburg at 10:17 Saturday night.

According to DPS, a male pedestrian was walking southbound on Brushline Road and was hit while crossing FM 2812.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle authorities are looking for is described as a gray/black Chevrolet Cobalt that was last seen traveling eastbound on FM 2812.

The male pedestrian was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he died. DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPS office at 565-7600.