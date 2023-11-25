DPS trooper hospitalized following hit-and-run crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver and passenger of a vehicle they said hospitalized one of their own in an early Saturday morning crash.

The hit-and-run crash happened Saturday at 5:25 a.m. near Palmview at the intersection of Western Road and 5-Mile Line Road, according to a DPS news release.

According to DPS, a silver BMW passenger car was traveling southbound on Western Road and failed to control its speed. The vehicle collided with the DPS patrol unit that was stationary at a stop sign.

The driver of the BMW and their passenger fled the scene on foot, DPS added.

The unidentified trooper was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Those with any information regarding the driver and passenger of the BMW are urged to contact DPS at 956-565-7600.