DPS Troopers Investigating Rollover Crash Near Brooks-Hidalgo County Line
HIDALGO COUNTY- DPS Troopers are working to determine what caused a pick-up truck to roll over Sunday afternoon.
The single-vehicle accident happened just south of the Brooks-Hidalgo county line.
A six-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by helicopter, an adult was taken by ambulance.
There's no word on their conditions.
