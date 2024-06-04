x

DPS Troopers Investigating Rollover Crash Near Brooks-Hidalgo County Line

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 July 21, 2019 9:45 PM July 21, 2019 in News - Local

HIDALGO COUNTY- DPS Troopers are working to determine what caused a pick-up truck to roll over Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident happened just south of the Brooks-Hidalgo county line.

A six-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by helicopter, an adult was taken by ambulance.

There's no word on their conditions.

