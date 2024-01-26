Drainage improvement project in the works in Las Milpas area

The city of Pharr is preparing a new project to help prevent flooding in the southern part of the city.

A portion of the project includes the creation of a new water detention pond to drain water from streets in the area of Las Milpas faster.

“That project is also going to become a park eventually,” Pharr City Engineer Ruben Alfaro said. “It's not only a detention pond, it'll have the capability for people to walk around in a private, closed area."

The park and detention pond project will cost around $8.2 million.

The city will provide $3 million, while the state will pay for the rest.

A groundbreaking is expected in the spring.

Alfaro said the detention pond is just one of the projects they are planning this year.

“We're gonna do expansion of the ditches and expansion of the county ditches as well, that's going to benefit that north region,” Alfaro said.

That work will happen on Sioux and Nolana roads, and is expected to cost $4 million in city funds.

