Driscoll Children’s Hospital RGV expected to open next year

The first free-standing children’s hospital in the Valley is expected to open its doors next year.

Officials broke ground Thursday for the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

The facility - located on the campus of DHR Health - will include a neo-natal intensive care unit, acute inpatient and outpatient surgery, and a child life program.

The new facility is expected to make a big impact for families with children needing special medical care.

"The children of this market absolutely deserve a standalone children's hospital,” Driscoll System President and CEO Eric Hamon said. “There's going to be a standalone emergency room. There's going to be rehabilitation services, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy."

Construction is set to begin later this year.