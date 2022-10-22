Driver accused in deadly New Year’s Day auto-pedestrian crash pleads not guilty
A San Juan man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on New Year’s Day.
Cristobal Trujillo pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and accident involving death in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of San Juan.
RELATED: DPS: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash turns himself in, arrested on manslaughter charge
Investigators say Vasquez was attempting to cross Cesar Chavez Road at about 12:06 a.m. on January 1 when he was struck by a white Toyota Sienna driven by Trujillo.
Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Trujillo is accused of fleeing the scene on foot. He turned himself in to authorities a few days after the crash.
Court records show Trujillo is scheduled to appear in a pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10, 2023.
