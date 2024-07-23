Driver flees after striking gas line, causing major gas leak in Donna

A major gas leak closed off an intersection near an elementary school in Donna.

The gas leak was affecting the area near the intersection of FM 493 and Roosevelt Road; all traffic within a four-mile radius was being re-routed.

FM 493 has since been reopened but Roosevelt Road remains closed. Donna Fire Chief David Simmons said the leak is expected to be fix within the next hour.

Multiple agencies were on the scene, including the Donna Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

DPS has confirmed a Ford truck struck a gas line, causing a major leak.

There isn't a fire or any danger, but until officials can stop the leak, traffic will be rerouted.

DPS says the driver of the Ford ran from the scene and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has officially taken over the investigation.