Driver in deadly three-vehicle crash in Donna charged with murder

The driver accused of causing a three-vehicle crash that killed a Donna woman and hospitalized four others on Thursday is facing multiple charges, including murder, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Matthew Ryan Cortez, 26, of Weslaco has been identified as the driver of a black Nissan Altima that allegedly evaded law enforcement in Donna Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say Cortez was traveling southbound on FM 493 when he made a U-turn and crashed into a blue Saturn ION and a blue Toyota car.

Lili Sanlucar Hernandez, 53, of Donna was a passenger in the Saturn and died from her injuries at the scene. Three other passengers in the Saturn were taken to local hospitals.

The driver of the Toyota was also taken to a local hospital.

Cortez was released from the hospital and taken to Hidalgo County jail, DPS said.

He has been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury and murder.