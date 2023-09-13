Driver in fatal January crash in Edcouch had drugs in her system, court records say
The driver of a fatal crash back in January was back in court Wednesday morning.
Stephanie Diaz was driving a truck with passengers on FM 1015 in Edcouch. The Texas Department of Public Safety said she failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a semi, killing the three passengers.
Diaz was charged with intoxication manslaughter.
During her arraignment on Wednesday, she pleaded not guilty, and her bond was reduced from $65,000 to $41,000.
According to court records, a toxicology report is pending, but a DHR blood analysis found Xanax and cocaine in her system, but no alcohol was detected.
Diaz is scheduled back in court on October 25.
