Driver in fatal January crash in Edcouch had drugs in her system, court records say

The driver of a fatal crash back in January was back in court Wednesday morning.

Stephanie Diaz was driving a truck with passengers on FM 1015 in Edcouch. The Texas Department of Public Safety said she failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a semi, killing the three passengers.

Diaz was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

During her arraignment on Wednesday, she pleaded not guilty, and her bond was reduced from $65,000 to $41,000.

According to court records, a toxicology report is pending, but a DHR blood analysis found Xanax and cocaine in her system, but no alcohol was detected.

Diaz is scheduled back in court on October 25.