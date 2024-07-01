Driver of 18-wheeler dies after crashing into Mission home

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mission Police Department previously said the driver of the 18-wheeler was a 61-year-old man. They later issued a correction saying the unidentified man was 51.

The driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a home on Saturday morning died, according to the Mission Police Department.

The 18-wheeler also struck two other vehicles at the 2600 block of W. Expressway 83 on Saturday, shortly after 9 a.m.

The crash hospitalized one other person, according to Mission police spokesman Jorge Rodriguez.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was identified by police as a 51-year-old man. He died at the scene, Rodriguez said.

First responders were able to remove the body from the scene on Saturday evening. Rodriguez said clearing the scene and removing the 18-wheeler is expected to take several hours.

"We don't get really that many crashes where vehicles impact houses, so we are gonna be out for a while," Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, the 18-wheeler struck a red Fiat on the expressway before veering off the road and crashing into the unoccupied home.

The unidentified male driver of the Fiat was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.

Channel 5 News obtained footage of the crash from JR's Tires and Wheels, a business located next to the home that the 18-wheeler crashed into.

"I thought it was going to hit our building, so I panicked and probably ran out that back door," Alejandro Avila, an employee at JR's Tires and Wheels, said. "It missed the building by a couple of feet... no one lives in that house, and thankfully it didn't hit our building. Everyone is OK and safe."

The empty home had just been listed for sale. Realtor Diana Ortiz said she was scheduled to show the property to a client at 10 a.m. that same day.

An autopsy was ordered for the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.