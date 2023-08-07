x

Economía: Experta financiera explica como generar y mantener riqueza

2 hours 41 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 10:53 AM August 07, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Economía, la experta en inversiones y educación financiera, Paola Guillen, habla sobre como lograr la libertad financiera. Guillen brinda consejos sobre como generar y mantener riqueza financiera. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

