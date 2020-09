Edcouch business facing raw sewage problems

An Edcouch welding company is facing a raw sewage problem outside it's building.

Wes Pederson, Trev-Co business consultant said the line of raw sewage is becoming more than a nuisance.

"Since Hurricane Hanna, we've had an over-full sewage system that flows out of the sewer, onto the street and into the storm water drain," Wes Pederson said. "I keep an office here and that creates a stench inside the building."

