Edcouch man killed in rollover crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 49-year-old Edcouch man died Sunday following a rollover crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Michael Alaniz died at the hospital following the crash, DPS announced in a Monday news release.

The crash happened Sunday at 9:49 p.m. near Edinburg north of Valdez Street when a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Alaniz at a high rate of speed veered into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

Alaniz was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, DPS added.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.