x

Edinburg CISD extending winter break

4 hours 9 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 January 04, 2021 10:20 PM January 04, 2021 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

During an emergency board meeting on Saturday the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees said the winter break would be extended due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in the county. 

"When we left on Dec. 18 [the] hospitalization rate was at 17.68%, that's on the last day of school," Farias said. "As of today hospitalization [rate] is at 25.02."

The board unanimously approved the decision to have a complete lockdown until Jan. 13.  

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days