Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers

Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, and now there is also an increase in enrollment numbers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Student enrollment is up by three thousand students compared to the start of the previous school year.

The first day of class in the 2022 school year saw roughly 30,000 students in the district.

Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas attributes the increase to a number of factors - one of which is that COVID-19 is no longer a main concern for parents.

Salinas also attributes the opportunities the districts offer such as after school programs for all students.

The district’s Pre K-3 program also brought more kids into the district.

Salinas added the district is now working on revamping advanced placement and pre-advanced placement programs at the middle and high school levels to be more competitive.

