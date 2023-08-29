Edinburg CISD students receiving college credit as part of first class of collegiate high school

More than 50 Edinburg CISD students are getting a head start on their bachelor's degree.

This week, high school juniors from Edinburg Collegiate High School started their first year as college freshmen at UTRGV while in high school.

The students are part of the first group to earn up to 60 credit hours toward a bachelor's degree by the time they graduate high school.

Karina Arambula is among that first group. She said she wants to be a veterinarian and is excited to be getting a head start on her degree.

“I feel that it's a great and honorable opportunity that I’m already a step ahead of the rest and that I am able to do this course with my school, with my friends and just have an early lead on into my college experience,” Arambula said.

The students will be taking English, math, science and social studies classes at UTRGV three days out of the week.

The arrangement is in effect until the new Collegiate High School campus is finished being built.

Once construction is completed by spring 2024, UTRGV professors will go there to teach classes to high school students.

Watch the video above for more information.