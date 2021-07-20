Edinburg city council drops proposed abortion ordinance

Update at 11:05 p.m.: Edinburg city council members Tuesday night dropped a proposed ordinance that would have banned abortion and declared the city a sanctuary city for the unborn.

The proposed ordinance would have amended the city's Code of Ordinances to outlaw abortion within city limits and made it unlawful for anyone to pay for the procedure or provide transportation to or from a provider.

Original Story: Edinburg city council members met to discuss declaring the city a sanctuary city for the unborn during Tuesday's meeting.

The council, made up entirely of men, will consider an ordinance amending the city's Code of Ordinances to outlaw abortion and declare it a sanctuary for the unborn.

Advocates say the issue starts with a council composed entirely of people who will never "have to get an abortion," adding that it will cost the city millions of tax-payer dollars in lawsuits.

If passed, the ordinance would not only ban abortions, but it would allow people to sue those who may be performing the procedure; the language includes the ability to sue anyone in the city that is under even suspicion.

During the June 15 council meeting, Edinburg recognized June 27 as Pro-life Apostolate day.