Edinburg library sets up health safety precautions for visitors, book checkouts and returns

Public libraries have started to reopen with restrictions in place.

At the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library in Edinburg, it will be opening with only 25% capacity.

Letty Leija, the library’s director, says they’ve taken precautions marking floors with tape to remind visitors to stay six feet apart, installed plexiglass at their stations and put limits on the number people who can use the library computers.

Other new precautions include checking out books online only and curbside pickup. Staff is also putting returned books in a 72-hour isolation period before it get put back on the shelf.

