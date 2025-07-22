Edinburg man charged after 3-year-old son found wandering the street alone

A 26-year-old man is in custody after admitting to the Edinburg Police Department that he had forgotten the child in his apartment overnight.

The toddler was found wandering an Edinburg neighborhood alone early Sunday morning, according to a city spokesperson.

Alex Hernandez was charged Monday afternoon with abandoning and endangering a child. His bond was set at $500,000.

Following Hernandez's arraignment, Edinburg Associate Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Rae Flores identified the child as a 3-year-old boy.

“He was found in a state where obviously he had been unkept for some period of time," Flores said. "Based on the information that we have, he was alone for a period of about six hours."

Edinburg police officers found the toddler at the area of Fort Brown and Fort Hood avenues Sunday at around 8 a.m. and attempted to locate the parents, according to a previous release.

Hernandez later arrived at the scene and said he was the child’s father.

“He informed officers that he had forgotten the child at his apartment,” a city spokesperson said in an email. “Following a brief investigation, officers determined that the toddler had been left alone overnight.”

If convicted, Hernandez faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.