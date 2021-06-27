Edinburg police: 2 dead in wrong-way driver crash

Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver hit a vehicle head-on, the Edinburg Police Department said Sunday morning.

Police responded to the crash on the 900 block of north Highway 281 at approximately 5:41 a.m.

Police said a 41-year-old man in a blue Nissan Sentra was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of north Highway 281 when the vehicle struck a silver Chevy Volt, driven by a 31-year-old man.

The 41-year-old man died at the scene of the accident, according to Edinburg PD. The 31-year-old driver of the Chevy was transported to DHR hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials said it is unknown if alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.