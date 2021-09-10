Edinburg subdivision receiving $3.3 million in upgrades

A new look is planned for the Lull subdivision in Edinburg as a $3.3 million improvement project broke ground Friday morning.

Those in attendance said the groundbreaking marked an important step for an area known as “La Hielera,” which is seeing to new streets, curbs, gutters and more.

“We're really happy that not only we're doing the street reconstruction, we're adding sidewalks to this,” Edinburg city Manager Ron Garza said. “So it will be a fully turn-key subdivision just like you would see anywhere else that you'd expect of a city like Edinburg."

The project is expected to take 12 months.

