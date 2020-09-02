Elections administrators urge public to volunteer, register to vote before October

Elections administrators in the Rio Grande Valley are urging people to update their voter registrations — or register to vote — before it's too late.

The coronavirus pandemic makes it challenging for deputy registrars to meet with and register new voters.

Carlos Martinez, the director of the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas, said the number of deputy registrars in the Valley had dwindled.

In 2016, the organization had about 500 volunteers who worked to increase voter turnout. In 2020, it has about 20 or 30.

People who want to register to vote or update their voter registrations, though, aren't required to seek out a deputy registrar.

New voters can register by mail. Voter registration information may be updated online.

“Just from January to now, despite the COVID, we were over 14,000 new — we had over 36,000 new and changes, but out of those over 14,000 are brand new voters,” said Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon.

For more information, visit:

The Texas Secretary of State's Office

The Hidalgo County Elections Department

The Cameron County Elections Department

The Starr County Elections Department

The Willacy County Elections Department

Watch the video for the full story.