Elsa man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

An Elsa man, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, is behind bars on three felony charges.

Israel Rodriquez, 18, appeared before a municipal court judge on Tuesday after turning himself in to authorities, police said.

Officials acknowledged that Rodriguez's parents own a Daycare in Elsa but said the investigation had no connection to the business. Rodriguez's bond was set at $900,000.