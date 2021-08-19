Elsa man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
An Elsa man, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, is behind bars on three felony charges.
Israel Rodriquez, 18, appeared before a municipal court judge on Tuesday after turning himself in to authorities, police said.
Officials acknowledged that Rodriguez's parents own a Daycare in Elsa but said the investigation had no connection to the business. Rodriguez's bond was set at $900,000.
More News
News Video
-
La Feria family loses home in house fire
-
Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill openings
-
New antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients in the Valley
-
Funeral services begin for Mission Border Patrol agent killed in the line...
-
Elsa man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child