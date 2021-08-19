x

Elsa man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

3 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 August 19, 2021 4:20 PM August 19, 2021 in News - Local

An Elsa man, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, is behind bars on three felony charges.

Israel Rodriquez, 18, appeared before a municipal court judge on Tuesday after turning himself in to authorities, police said. 

Officials acknowledged that Rodriguez's parents own a Daycare in Elsa but said the investigation had no connection to the business. Rodriguez's bond was set at $900,000.

