Emergency SNAP benefits to continue in February

Credit: CO Dept of Human Services

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of February, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, the news release stated. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments that should appear in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28.

“These emergency SNAP benefits continue to provide support to so many Texans,” Abbott said in the news release.

Texans in need of assistance can apply for benefits at YourTexasBenefits.com.