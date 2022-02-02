Emergency SNAP benefits to continue in February
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of February, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, the news release stated. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments that should appear in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28.
“These emergency SNAP benefits continue to provide support to so many Texans,” Abbott said in the news release.
Texans in need of assistance can apply for benefits at YourTexasBenefits.com.
More News
News Video
-
Tips to prepare for cold weather
-
44 rescue beacons distributed across the Valley
-
DPS: 22-year-old Mission man dies after auto-pedestrian crash north of Edinburg
-
City of Mercedes urges residents to sign up for emergency notification system
-
Reward increased for suspects wanted in Rio Grande City homicide