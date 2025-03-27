Emergency towers to be installed in four parks in Mission

Those going to a park in the city of Mission this summer may notice new emergency police towers.

During a Monday city council meeting, Mission city leaders approved the purchase of four emergency towers as an extra security measure.

The towers allow members of the public to contact police in case of any emergency.

“If you see a crime happening, and you do not have your phone, you can go to the tower, push the button, and it will go straight to our dispatch and our dispatch will be alerted,” Mission police spokesman Art Flores said.

The city is using a federal grant to purchase the towers for $49,000.

The towers are being set up at Birdwell Park, Bentsen State Park, Lions Park and the Mission Hike and Bike Trail.