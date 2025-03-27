Emergency towers to be installed in four parks in Mission
Those going to a park in the city of Mission this summer may notice new emergency police towers.
During a Monday city council meeting, Mission city leaders approved the purchase of four emergency towers as an extra security measure.
The towers allow members of the public to contact police in case of any emergency.
“If you see a crime happening, and you do not have your phone, you can go to the tower, push the button, and it will go straight to our dispatch and our dispatch will be alerted,” Mission police spokesman Art Flores said.
The city is using a federal grant to purchase the towers for $49,000.
The towers are being set up at Birdwell Park, Bentsen State Park, Lions Park and the Mission Hike and Bike Trail.
More News
News Video
-
Thursday, March 27, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
-
Brownsville mayor highlights accomplishments in latest State of the City Address
-
San Benito man urging others to get screened for colon cancer
-
Solar panel farm opens in Starr County
-
Texas launches Narcan locator map to combat fentanyl crisis
Sports Video
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
PSJA's Jayden James signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...