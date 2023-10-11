Empty Bowls fundraiser helps battle food insecurity in the Valley
The Food Bank RGV is hosting the 17th Annual Empty Bowls in Edinburg.
Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz gives more details on how proceeds from the fundraiser will help battle food insecurity in the Rio Grande Valley.
The fundraiser is set to happen October 17 at the Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets, click here.
