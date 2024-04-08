x

EN VIVO: Cobertura del eclipse solar 2024

6 hours 52 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2024 Apr 8, 2024 April 08, 2024 11:20 AM April 08, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Channel 5 y Noticias RGV estarán brindando cobertura en vivo del eclipse solar.

KRGV transmitirá en vivo el eclipse en Facebook.

Noticias RGV será en vivo por Facebook y al aire 5.2 cable 1240.

La cobertura del eclipse solar cuenta con el respaldo de Honest Abe Roofing.

