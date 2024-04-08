EN VIVO: Cobertura del eclipse solar 2024
Channel 5 y Noticias RGV estarán brindando cobertura en vivo del eclipse solar.
KRGV transmitirá en vivo el eclipse en Facebook.
Noticias RGV será en vivo por Facebook y al aire 5.2 cable 1240.
La cobertura del eclipse solar cuenta con el respaldo de Honest Abe Roofing.
More News
News Video
-
Man found guilty in connection with murder of former Harlingen football star
-
San Benito CISD conducts mass testing of high school students, staff for...
-
Medical Breakthrough: Treating a rare skin condition
-
City of McAllen installs 76 smoke alarms in neighborhoods
-
CCSO: 64-year-old suspect confesses to attempting to cross stolen vehicle into Mexico