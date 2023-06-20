ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice

The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice to all Texas residents.

The notice is effective today from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. Tuesday night. ERCOT is asking everyone to voluntarily reduce usage during those peak hours.

Some recommendations include raising the thermostat on the AC by a few degrees, use fans and avoid running high energy electric appliances, like dryers, during those peak hours.

ERCOT says this will help lower the demand and keep the lights on.