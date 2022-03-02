Esmeralda Flores wins Republican nomination in Hidalgo County judge race

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Esmeralda Flores has won the Republican nomination in the race for Hidalgo County judge, according to unofficial election results.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Flores received 7,493 votes, or 56 percent of the vote, to beat opponent Jane Cross, who received 5,842 votes, or 44 percent of the vote.

Flores says now that she's advancing to the November general election, she hopes the increase in Republican turnout continues and voters consider what she has to offer as a county leader.

"I believe and I feel that women, right now, are on the rise," Flores said.

Cross says even though she won't be advancing to the November ballot, she wants people to do their research and be aware of who they elect to be their next leader.

Flores will face the winner of the Democratic Hidalgo County judge race. Incumbent Richard Cortez leads with 20,741 votes, or 50 percent of the vote.

All election results remain unofficial until canvassed.