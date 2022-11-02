Experts say now is the time to book your Thanksgiving flight

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and experts say now is the time to book your flights if you’re looking to travel during the holiday.

The American Automobile Association says you can find the best deals this week and next week because the majority of people booked their flights a month or two ahead of Thanksgiving.

Waiting to book a flight could mean less flights and seats will be available, AAA added.

“A lot of the nonstop flights might be sold out,” AAA spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas said. “When looking at which days to travel, Tuesday appears to be overtaking Wednesday as the busiest while sunday is the most expensive. Monday flights tend to be cheaper."

The demand for holiday travel is strong due to many people cutting back on traveling over the summer due to rising gas prices and inflation, AAA said.