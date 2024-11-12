Expressway reopening following gas leak in Pharr
The Texas Department of Transportation announced that a gas leak that closed down the expressway and surrounding roads has stopped, according to a social media post.
GAS LEAK UPDATE AT 4 P.M. According to the Pharr Fire Dept., the gas leak at Sugar & EB I-2 FRTG has been stopped and expressway has been cleared to reopen. HOWEVER, the EB FRTG near Sugar Road will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/P8BuYcA9r6— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) November 12, 2024
The expressway has been cleared to reopen, according to TxDOT.
The gas leak was reported Tuesday at around 1 p.m. by 4 p.m., TxDOT reported the gas leak had stopped.
The affected streets included:
- I-2 EBML: Jackson Rd off ramp to Cage on ramp
- McAllen to Edinburg connector
- I-2 WBML: Cage off ramp to Jackson Ave on ramp
- Edinburg to McAllen connector
- I-69C SB double right lane closure, near Interchange
- I-2 EB FRTG: BUS 83 to Cage
- I-2 WB FRTG: Cage to Sugar on ramp
According to the social media post, the eastbound frontage road near Sugar Road will remain closed.
A spokesperson for the city of Pharr told Channel 5 News the cause of the gas leak was connected to construction on the Pharr Interchange.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
