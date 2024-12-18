FAA approves SpaceX's seventh launch from Boca Chica

The FAA has approved SpaceX's seventh launch of their Starship rocket on Tuesday.

The FAA has issued a license modification that would allow SpaceX to launch multiple missions of the rocket. This comes after the FAA said they determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental and other licensing requirements for the test flight.

The Flight 7 mission profile involves launching the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica.

The Super Heavy Booster would attempt to return to the launch site for a catch attempt by the launch tower, and the Starship vehicle would make a water landing in the Indian Ocean west of Australia.

A date for the seventh launch has not been announced yet.