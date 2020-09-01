Fauci: Labor Day Weekend will be key test for containing coronavirus

WASHINGTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, says Labor Day weekend will be key in determining whether the U.S. gets a "running start" at containing the coronavirus this fall.

Fauci said Monday he has a "great deal of faith in the American people" to wash their hands, practice social distancing, wear masks, avoid crowds, and congregate outside during the weekend celebrations. He said it's important to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases like those seen after the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays.

He made the comments on a White House conference call with governors, the audio of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Vice President Mike Pence said he shared Fauci's confidence in the American people to celebrate the holiday responsibly.