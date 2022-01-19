FBI agents at Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s house, but won’t say what they’re investigating

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington due in part to his assignment on the House Appropriations Committee. Credit: REUTERS/Lenin Nolly

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The FBI was on the scene Wednesday near the Laredo home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar for what authorities described as a court-authorized ongoing investigation.

FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes confirmed law enforcement’s presence in the area but did not clarify what authorities were investigating.

Hughes said in a statement that the FBI was present on two streets around Cuellar’s house in Laredo “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” she said.

On Wednesday evening, Cuellar’s office released a statement: “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

First elected in 2004, Cuellar is longtime representative of his Laredo-based 28th District.

A former state legislator and Texas secretary of state, he is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington due in part to his assignment on the House Appropriations Committee.

Cuellar is a favorite Democrat among his Texas Republican colleagues, and his moderate voting record has earned the ire of the left. He will face what is expected to be a fierce rematch in March against attorney Jessica Cisneros.

This developing story will be updated.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/01/19/henry-cuellar-fbi/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.