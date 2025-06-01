FBI and law enforcement respond to 'terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado

Law enforcement officials dress up in protective gear to investigative an attack on the Pearl Street Mall, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Several people were injured and some may have been set on fire at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, police said. Police said a man was taken into custody in the attack that the FBI immediately described as a "targeted terror attack."

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn told reporters Sunday evening that it was too early to discuss a motive but that witnesses were being interviewed.

"It would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on," he said.

The Boulder attack took place at a popular pedestrian mall known for attracting tourists and college students. On Sunday, demonstrators with a volunteer group called Run For Their Lives had gathered to call for the release of hostages who remain in Gaza. The group has multiple chapters across the world that regularly meet to walk to advocate for hostage releases.

Sunday's attack also occurred as law enforcement authorities in the U.S. grapple with a spike in antisemitic violence. And last week, a man was arrested on charges in the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers and shouted "Free Palestine" as he was being led away by police.

Boulder police said there were "several victims" in the attack. The injuries authorities found were consistent with reports of individuals being set on fire, Redfearn said, adding that injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Multiple blocks of the pedestrian mall area were evacuated by police. The scene shortly after the attack was tense, as law enforcement agents with a police dog walked through the streets looking for threats and instructed the public to stay clear of the pedestrian mall.

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was "closely monitoring" the situation, adding that "hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable."