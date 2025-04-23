FDA advising against CBD use during pregnancies

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — CBD, or cannabidiol, is the second most active ingredient in cannabis, aka marijuana. It’s known to provide pain relief, help you sleep, and ease stress. But is it safe to take during pregnancy?

From creams to gummies to pills to smoothies — CBD comes in many forms. And some say it works!

But — when it comes to pregnancy — many people assume CBD is safe. In fact, one survey found while only 9% of women believed one drink of alcohol a week during pregnancy was safe, 29% thought topical CBD was safe.

“The common misconceptions and attitudes is that marijuana is harmless, which it’s not,” said Cynthia Fontanella, PhD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at The Ohio State University.

The FDA strongly advises against using products that contain CBD, THC, or marijuana during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. A recent study in animals found oral CBD was linked to impaired fetal growth and changes in the placenta. It was also associated with changes in aggression, activity levels, and learning ability among the offspring.

“We need to be aware of some of these negative harmful effects of cannabis use,” Dr. Fontanella told Ivanhoe.

If you’re pregnant, try deep breathing exercises, meditation, mindfulness, or pre-natal yoga instead of cannabis to ease your stress and discomfort.

The FDA has not approved any CBD products, except for one prescription drug used to treat a rare, severe form of seizures in children.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Chuck Bennethum, Editor.

Sources:

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/cannabidiol-cbd-what-we-know-and-what-we-dont-2018082414476

https://www.asahq.org/about-asa/newsroom/news-releases/2019/10/4-cbd-in-pregnancy

https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/what-you-should-know-about-using-cannabis-including-cbd-when-pregnant-or-breastfeeding

https://thecannabisindustry.org/member-blog-cbd-when-pregnant-is-cbd-safe-to-use-during-pregnancy/

* For More Information, Contact: Cynthia Fontanella, PhD

Prof. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University

Cynthia.fontanella@osumc.edu