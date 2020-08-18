Federal task force takes 1 person into custody in McAllen

A federal task force took one person into custody Tuesday during an "enforcement action" in McAllen.

The Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force detained one person Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE did not release the person's name or any other details about why the person was taken into custody.

The task force is a partnership between the Homeland Security Investigations division of ICE and other law enforcement agencies.

Channel 5 News reporters witnessed members of the task force at an apartment complex near the intersection of Col. Rowe Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue in McAllen on Tuesday morning.

The McAllen Independent School District Police Department had at least one officer at the scene.

