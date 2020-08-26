Fiers scheduled to start for Oakland at Texas

Oakland Athletics (21-10, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (11-18, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (3-1, 5.81 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-2, 7.82 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.

The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Oakland leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Shin-Soo Choo: (calf), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

