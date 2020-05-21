Film: 'Roe' plaintiff says her anti-abortion switch was act
By JESSICA GRESKO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Three years after her death of heart failure at age 69, the woman better known as “Jane Roe” in the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that legalized abortion is making headlines again. In a documentary being released Friday, Norma McCorvey tells the audience that her later support for the anti-abortion cause was an act. McCorvey says she was paid to speak out against abortion. The documentary “AKA Jane Roe” premieres Friday on FX. Filmmaker Nick Sweeney said the documentary condensed hundreds of hours of film he shot over the last year of McCorvey’s life and that he hoped it gave her the chance to tell her own complex story.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
